Magnolia, AR

Magnolia calendar: What's coming up

Magnolia Dispatch
Magnolia Dispatch
 6 days ago

(MAGNOLIA, AR) Magnolia is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Magnolia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALMSZ_0cMz7nyj00

Walk - A - Thon Fundraiser

Lewisville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1707 E 1st St, Lewisville, AR

It is Time for Our Annual South Arkansas Christian School Walk - A -Thon! This is a Five Mile Walk to be Split Up Before and After Lunch. A Minimum Pledge of $2.00 per Mile is Requested and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PxaAA_0cMz7nyj00

Whiskey Myers

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Whiskey Myers | First Financial Music Hall er á Facebook. Fyri at seta teg í samband við Whiskey Myers | First Financial Music Hall, kom á Facebook nú.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A8rtg_0cMz7nyj00

Columbia County Farmers Market

Magnolia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 513 N Vine, Magnolia, AR

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 7am - 12pm Location: Corner of Stadium st and N. Vine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ng9s5_0cMz7nyj00

John Singer Sargent Hour for the Arts with Gay Bechtelheimer

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 110 E 5th St, El Dorado, AR

A Lecture Series with Gay Bechtelheimer hosted Thursday Evenings at 6:00 p.m. October 14’s lecture will delve into the work and life of John Singer Sargent, the leading portraitist of the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25QBLw_0cMz7nyj00

71069

Springhill, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 71069? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

