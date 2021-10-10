Magnolia calendar: What's coming up

(MAGNOLIA, AR) Magnolia is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Magnolia area:

Walk - A - Thon Fundraiser Lewisville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1707 E 1st St, Lewisville, AR

It is Time for Our Annual South Arkansas Christian School Walk - A -Thon! This is a Five Mile Walk to be Split Up Before and After Lunch. A Minimum Pledge of $2.00 per Mile is Requested and...

Whiskey Myers El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Whiskey Myers | First Financial Music Hall er á Facebook. Fyri at seta teg í samband við Whiskey Myers | First Financial Music Hall, kom á Facebook nú.

Columbia County Farmers Market Magnolia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 513 N Vine, Magnolia, AR

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 7am - 12pm Location: Corner of Stadium st and N. Vine

John Singer Sargent Hour for the Arts with Gay Bechtelheimer El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 110 E 5th St, El Dorado, AR

A Lecture Series with Gay Bechtelheimer hosted Thursday Evenings at 6:00 p.m. October 14’s lecture will delve into the work and life of John Singer Sargent, the leading portraitist of the...

71069 Springhill, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 71069? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.