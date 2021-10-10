Hazard calendar: Coming events

(HAZARD, KY) Live events are lining up on the Hazard calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hazard:

Nights of the Undead Flamingos from MARS on Top of the Whirled. Whitesburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 5087 Hwy 119, Whitesburg, KY

HALLOWEEN WEEKEND! Join us at Wiley's Last Resort on top of Pine Mountain for 3 days and 2 nights of music and camping. The event will have haunted trails, kids trick or treating (kids must be...

Pastor Appreciation Sunday Cumberland, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Porsche Club Spooky Weekend Benham, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 100 Central Ave, Benham, KY

Girls Night Out The Show at Summit City (Whitesburg, KY) Whitesburg, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 214 Main Street, Whitesburg, KY 41858

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Whitesburg ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

1st Annual KSP "Cruising with Cruisers" Car Show and Night-Time Fun Session Whitesburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 366 Parks St, Whitesburg, KY

Come join the Kentucky State Police as they host a benefit Car, Truck and Motorcycle show in Whitesburg, Kentucky on October 16th! Classics, Muscle Cars, Lifted and Lowered trucks, Super Cars and...