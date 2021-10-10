CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Hazard calendar: Coming events

Hazard Post
Hazard Post
 6 days ago

(HAZARD, KY) Live events are lining up on the Hazard calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hazard:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M4O2E_0cMz7m6000

Nights of the Undead Flamingos from MARS on Top of the Whirled.

Whitesburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 5087 Hwy 119, Whitesburg, KY

HALLOWEEN WEEKEND! Join us at Wiley's Last Resort on top of Pine Mountain for 3 days and 2 nights of music and camping. The event will have haunted trails, kids trick or treating (kids must be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nnlwH_0cMz7m6000

Pastor Appreciation Sunday

Cumberland, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Pastor Appreciation Sunday is on Facebook. To connect with Pastor Appreciation Sunday, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33uEIE_0cMz7m6000

Porsche Club Spooky Weekend

Benham, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 100 Central Ave, Benham, KY

Porsche Club Spooky Weekend is on Facebook. To connect with Porsche Club Spooky Weekend, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y9WMf_0cMz7m6000

Girls Night Out The Show at Summit City (Whitesburg, KY)

Whitesburg, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 214 Main Street, Whitesburg, KY 41858

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Whitesburg ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RZGo6_0cMz7m6000

1st Annual KSP "Cruising with Cruisers" Car Show and Night-Time Fun Session

Whitesburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 366 Parks St, Whitesburg, KY

Come join the Kentucky State Police as they host a benefit Car, Truck and Motorcycle show in Whitesburg, Kentucky on October 16th! Classics, Muscle Cars, Lifted and Lowered trucks, Super Cars and...

ABOUT

With Hazard Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

