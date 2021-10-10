Shawano events coming soon
(SHAWANO, WI) Shawano is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Shawano area:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: W5901 County Rd BE, Shawano, WI
FVSCC Autocross Sunday October 10th, 2021 USA International Raceway W5901 County Rd BE, Shawano, WI 54166 Entry Fee: $50 FVSCC members, $60 for non-members In Addition to the Normal Autocross...
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 401 E Green Bay St, Shawano, WI
AgentJamieB will be at Walgreens in Shawano WI to talk about the exciting benefits available for 2022 from United Healthcare Medicare & Retirement. This is a walk in event for select dates through...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:59 AM
Address: N6251 Lake Dr , Shawano, WI 54166, Co Rd H, Shawano, WI
Many events, prizes, music, north shore of Shawano Lake 715-524-8711 mooseyards.com
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 220 County Rd B, Shawano, WI
$3 - Students $5 - Adults Join us for Monk Ferris's comedy mystery-thriller: Bone-Chiller! A small group of family, friends, and strangers gather on a blustery Friday the 13th in October of 1985...
