CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shawano, WI

Shawano events coming soon

Shawano Digest
Shawano Digest
 6 days ago

(SHAWANO, WI) Shawano is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Shawano area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lBVGV_0cMz7lDH00

Fox Valley Sports Car Club Auto-X — USAir Motorsports

Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: W5901 County Rd BE, Shawano, WI

FVSCC Autocross Sunday October 10th, 2021 USA International Raceway W5901 County Rd BE, Shawano, WI 54166 Entry Fee: $50 FVSCC members, $60 for non-members In Addition to the Normal Autocross...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uKZDz_0cMz7lDH00

WALGREENS COMMUNITY ENROLLMENT KIOSK

Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 401 E Green Bay St, Shawano, WI

AgentJamieB will be at Walgreens in Shawano WI to talk about the exciting benefits available for 2022 from United Healthcare Medicare & Retirement. This is a walk in event for select dates through...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bkrH9_0cMz7lDH00

Mooseyard Oktoberfest & Scavenger Hunt

Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:59 AM

Address: N6251 Lake Dr , Shawano, WI 54166, Co Rd H, Shawano, WI

Many events, prizes, music, north shore of Shawano Lake 715-524-8711 mooseyards.com

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1DiQ_0cMz7lDH00

Joint Finance and Council Meeting - Budget Discussion

Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Aquatics Assessor Landfill & Recycling Mayor & Council Municipal Code Sturgeon Cam Police Recreation Center Shawano County

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RI3cX_0cMz7lDH00

Bone-Chiller! (Fall Play)

Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 220 County Rd B, Shawano, WI

$3 - Students $5 - Adults Join us for Monk Ferris's comedy mystery-thriller: Bone-Chiller! A small group of family, friends, and strangers gather on a blustery Friday the 13th in October of 1985...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shawano, WI
Government
City
Shawano, WI
Shawano County, WI
Government
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
County
Shawano County, WI
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Wi Fvscc Autocross#Wi 54166 Entry Fee#Fvscc#Co Rd H
Shawano Digest

Shawano Digest

Shawano, WI
50
Followers
269
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Shawano Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy