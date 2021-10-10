CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, VA

Live events coming up in Emporia

Emporia Daily
Emporia Daily
 6 days ago

(EMPORIA, VA) Emporia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Emporia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q5rZP_0cMz7kKY00

23837

Roanoke Rapids, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 23837? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1keOjp_0cMz7kKY00

Roanoke Valley Farmers' Market

Roanoke Rapids, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 378 US-158, Roanoke Rapids, NC

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: May - November 2021Saturdays, 8 am to 2 pm Location:378 Highway 158 W. Roanoke Rapids, NC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06jgJg_0cMz7kKY00

Car Party Sponsored by the RV Chamber of Commerce

Roanoke Rapids, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 260 Premier Blvd, Roanoke Rapids, NC

Join us for an evening of music, dancing and great food! This event will be held at Kirkwood Adams Community Center. One lucky winner will receive $10,000 cash ... plus many other great prizes!

23879

Roanoke Rapids, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 23879? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13tQ_0cMz7kKY00

Xtreme Xperience @ NCCAR

Garysburg, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 310 Technology Dr, Garysburg, NC

Xtreme Xperience Worker Registration NCCAR Richmond International (RIC) or Raleigh-Durham International (RDU) This registration is for st...

Emporia, VA
