Scottsbluff calendar: What's coming up

(SCOTTSBLUFF, NE) Scottsbluff has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Scottsbluff:

Hemlock in Scottsbluff, NE

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 705 E Overland, Scottsbluff, NE

Hemlock, The Vellichors, Avid Dischord 21 and over. $10 at the door.

Truth Conference — Hope Radio KCMI 97.1 | Cross Times Newspaper | Cross Reference Library

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 209 E 15th St, Scottsbluff, NE

All are invited to enjoy a time of rich fellowship and teaching from God’s Word at the 2021 Truth Conference. This year’s theme is, “The Holiness of God: And the Christian Life”. God, in His love...

Storytime

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:45 PM

Address: 1809 3rd Ave, Scottsbluff, NE

Storytimes are geared primarily to children between 2 and 6 years of age. No advance registration is necessary and there is no fee; children must be accompanied by an adult. We educate children...

Halloween Extravaganza Notions Commotions Party

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1804 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE

Let’s party at Platte Valley Vac and Sew Party with our Annual Halloween Party! Get ready to stock up for those fall projects and save money while doing it. Come check out the newest and greatest...

Friday Trick or Treat Street Scottsbluff 2021

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1801 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE

Costume up and come Downtown on FRIDAY, October 29TH from 4-6 for TRICK OR TREAT STREET 2021 Scottsbluff! ...... Safe Trick or Treating for your kiddos at our friendly Broadway businesses...