Astoria, OR

Astoria events calendar

Astoria Times
Astoria Times
 6 days ago

(ASTORIA, OR) Astoria has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Astoria:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11h0zy_0cMz7iZ600

North Coast Labor Federation

Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 934 Duane St, Astoria, OR

Note: Meetings are being held virtually during the pandemic. Meeting days/times subject to change. Please check before planning to attend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HST27_0cMz7iZ600

Weaving Traditional Maritime Mats-Ocean Knot

Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1660 Lexington Ave, Astoria, OR

1 Session $35 Historically, maritime chafing mats—woven from retired fishing and crabbing line—were used to protect the most trafficked areas of the deck aboard wooden ships from everyday wear and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzOen_0cMz7iZ600

Employment Essentials: Stand-Out Cover Letters

Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1651 Lexington Ave, Astoria, OR

A cover letter is a document sent out with a resume to demonstrate a person's skills and attributes in narrative style and illustrate why a candidate is an excellent fit for the position. In this...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xEVnu_0cMz7iZ600

Riley Downing

Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 1203 Commercial St, Astoria, OR

Thursday, October 21st, 2021 This show has moved to the outdoor courtyard at Fort George Brewery! FREE, 6-8pm You may know Riley Downing from his work with acclaimed New Orleans combo the...

Jewelry Metalsmithing

Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 1651 Lexington Ave, Astoria, OR

Metalsmithing is the art and practice of forming and fabricating metal into jewelry. In this class, students will learn how to make metal jewelry by using hand tools to produce pierced (cut-work...

ABOUT

With Astoria Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

