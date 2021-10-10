Astoria events calendar

(ASTORIA, OR) Astoria has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Astoria:

North Coast Labor Federation Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 934 Duane St, Astoria, OR

Note: Meetings are being held virtually during the pandemic. Meeting days/times subject to change. Please check before planning to attend.

Weaving Traditional Maritime Mats-Ocean Knot Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1660 Lexington Ave, Astoria, OR

1 Session $35 Historically, maritime chafing mats—woven from retired fishing and crabbing line—were used to protect the most trafficked areas of the deck aboard wooden ships from everyday wear and...

Employment Essentials: Stand-Out Cover Letters Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1651 Lexington Ave, Astoria, OR

A cover letter is a document sent out with a resume to demonstrate a person's skills and attributes in narrative style and illustrate why a candidate is an excellent fit for the position. In this...

Riley Downing Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 1203 Commercial St, Astoria, OR

Thursday, October 21st, 2021 This show has moved to the outdoor courtyard at Fort George Brewery! FREE, 6-8pm You may know Riley Downing from his work with acclaimed New Orleans combo the...

Jewelry Metalsmithing Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 1651 Lexington Ave, Astoria, OR

Metalsmithing is the art and practice of forming and fabricating metal into jewelry. In this class, students will learn how to make metal jewelry by using hand tools to produce pierced (cut-work...