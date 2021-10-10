Events on the Perryville calendar

(PERRYVILLE, MO) Live events are coming to Perryville.

Free Mammogram Event Perryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:45 AM

Address: 1314 Brenda Ave, Perryville, MO

MO Baptist Medical Center's Mobile Mammography Van will be at Cross Trails Medical Center (1314 Brenda Ave, Perryville) on Thur Oct 28th. MO Baptist offers free screening mammograms to women 40...

Walk for Life 2021 Perryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 2200 Plattin Rd, Perryville, MO

Join us for the Walk for Life on October 16th at 9:00 a.m. at the TG Trail in Perryville. If you can't join us, consider sponsoring a walker or runner. All proceeds benefit the Center for Life and...

Ann Hazelwood Book Signing Perryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ann will be here signing her new book The Tannenbvaum Christmas Quilt. 3Rd Novel in the Door County Quilt Series. Be sure to join us.

Kickin Kountry Perryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 5029 N Hwy 61, Perryville, MO

A Haunting at The Hope Center 2021 Perryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 2019 E Harvest Cir, Perryville, MO

A Haunting at The Hope Center 2021 **OPEN TO THE PUBLIC/Fun for ALL Ages** Try to make it through our Haunted Forest of Horror if you dare, we have some new tricks up our sleeves this year! Warm...