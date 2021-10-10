CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MO

Events on the Perryville calendar

Perryville News Watch
Perryville News Watch
 6 days ago

(PERRYVILLE, MO) Live events are coming to Perryville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Perryville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RCRfj_0cMz7hgN00

Free Mammogram Event

Perryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:45 AM

Address: 1314 Brenda Ave, Perryville, MO

MO Baptist Medical Center's Mobile Mammography Van will be at Cross Trails Medical Center (1314 Brenda Ave, Perryville) on Thur Oct 28th. MO Baptist offers free screening mammograms to women 40...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UV0kV_0cMz7hgN00

Walk for Life 2021

Perryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 2200 Plattin Rd, Perryville, MO

Join us for the Walk for Life on October 16th at 9:00 a.m. at the TG Trail in Perryville. If you can't join us, consider sponsoring a walker or runner. All proceeds benefit the Center for Life and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gO0VY_0cMz7hgN00

Ann Hazelwood Book Signing

Perryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ann will be here signing her new book The Tannenbvaum Christmas Quilt. 3Rd Novel in the Door County Quilt Series. Be sure to join us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UBSZo_0cMz7hgN00

Kickin Kountry

Perryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 5029 N Hwy 61, Perryville, MO

Emañ Kickin Kountry e Facebook. Evit mont e darempred gant Kickin Kountry, lakait hoc'h anv e Facebook hiziv.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NlVKO_0cMz7hgN00

A Haunting at The Hope Center 2021

Perryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 2019 E Harvest Cir, Perryville, MO

A Haunting at The Hope Center 2021 **OPEN TO THE PUBLIC/Fun for ALL Ages** Try to make it through our Haunted Forest of Horror if you dare, we have some new tricks up our sleeves this year! Warm...

Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
Perryville News Watch

Perryville News Watch

Perryville, MO
ABOUT

With Perryville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

