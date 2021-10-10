CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grande, OR

Live events coming up in La Grande

La Grande Today
La Grande Today
 6 days ago

(LA GRANDE, OR) La Grande has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the La Grande area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N03cW_0cMz7gne00

Teen iCraft - Pumpkin Spice Slime!

La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2006 Fourth St, La Grande, OR

Teen iCraft - Pumpkin Spice Slime! is on Facebook. To connect with Teen iCraft - Pumpkin Spice Slime!, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A3dle_0cMz7gne00

3rd Annual Wave of Light Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Event

La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:45 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 902 D Ave, La Grande, OR

October 15th is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day. The Wave of Light Event, held annually on October 15th, is recognized internationally; at 7:00 PM in each region’s respective time zone...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vqgaD_0cMz7gne00

Drug Free Run

La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

In 2012, the Drug Free Run became an activity of the Union County Safe Communities Coalition (UCSCC). It continues to be a fundraising and community event that brings diverse individuals together annu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h8qmj_0cMz7gne00

Discover After School Program

La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Address: 1006 Penn Ave, La Grande, OR

Discover After School is a middle school after-school program set within neighborhood parks where youth choose activities like sculpting, journaling, and scientific explorations to discover the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ATGp2_0cMz7gne00

Tyler Preston LIVE at Side A Brewing

La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1219 Washington Ave, La Grande, OR

Country recording artist Tyler Preston visits La Grande to play a gritty acoustic all-ages show at Side A Brewing on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM — featuring unforgettable original songs...

