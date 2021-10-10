CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

Lexington events coming soon

Lexington Dispatch
Lexington Dispatch
 6 days ago

(LEXINGTON, VA) Lexington is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lexington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jct7p_0cMz7fuv00

montebello, va

Lexington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in montebello_va? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yyxCw_0cMz7fuv00

Hand-stitched Needle Book Class — Make It Sew

Lexington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Make a beautiful hand-stitched needle book with mixed media artist Susan Brady. We will learn, practice, and use various hand stitches to construct, patch, and embellish a festive needle book...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TsN0C_0cMz7fuv00

FALL CHORAL CONCERT

Lexington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 204 W Washington St, Lexington, VA

Fall Choral Concert Featuring the University Singers, The Glee Club and Cantatrici Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 8 p.m. Wilson Concert Hall Tickets are free, but required. Tickets become available...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JB5cP_0cMz7fuv00

The Milk Carton Kids

Lexington, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 607 Borden Road, Lexington, VA 24450

Lime Kiln Theater welcomes The Milk Carton Kids for their Lime Kiln debut!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wz4iu_0cMz7fuv00

Ghost Tour-Lexington, Virginia

Lexington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Experience the eerie transformation of the charming little city of Lexington, Virginia after the sun goes down. Guided by lantern, walk with our seasoned tour guides through back streets and...

