Arkadelphia calendar: Events coming up

(ARKADELPHIA, AR) Live events are lining up on the Arkadelphia calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Arkadelphia:

Movie in the Park: Hocus Pocus! Arkadelphia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2555 Twin Rivers Dr, Arkadelphia, AR

When: October 28, 2021 @ 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM Where: Arkadelphia Parks & Recreation Center, 2555 Twin Rivers Drive, Arkadelphia, AR 71923 Join us for our LAST Movie in the Park of the year...

Amie Bishop Arkadelphia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1205 N 10th St, Arkadelphia, AR

Amie Bishop, featuring Adam Merriott, Darin Williams and Daniel Schoultz with Original Southern Rock. Creating new music for every venue blended with some of your favorite Rock, Southern Rock and...

Trinity Temple Assembly of God Trunk A Treat Arkadelphia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Trinity Temple A&G Halloween Trunk or Treat. Come to a safe place to trick or treat and have fun playing games, winning prizes and enjoy the fellowship. Twisted Kitchen will be their cooking up...

Clark County Farmers Market Arkadelphia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 2 - October, 2021Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7AM - NoonLocation:Arkadelphia Central Park on 10th Street (Highway 67 and 7) on