CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williston, ND

Live events Williston — what’s coming up

Williston Times
Williston Times
 6 days ago

(WILLISTON, ND) Williston is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Williston area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NPmVt_0cMz7d9T00

Halloween Spooktakular

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 6207 1st Ave W, Williston, ND

Halloween Spooktakular at Mondak Animal Rescue, 6207 1st Ave West, Williston, ND 58801, Williston, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 01:00 pm to 04:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cbWN3_0cMz7d9T00

Williston, ND – Muddy Buck Chapter Beers for Deer

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1002 2nd St W, Williston, ND

Please join the Muddy Buck Chapter of MDF for a Beers 4 Deer event at River’s Edge Bar & Grill in Williston, ND. Check out what MDF is doing in the area and across the mule deer habitat range!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c8phF_0cMz7d9T00

Spooktacular Event

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Williston, ND

Our annual Halloween Spooktacular event will feature trick-or-treat bags for the kiddos and we are still working on some new fun things to include!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tAyZV_0cMz7d9T00

Breastfeeding

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The cost is $20 per class; payable online, or by check or cash on the day of class. Due to COVID precautions; class size limited to 10 people, participants will be screened upon entry and masks...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XRSRG_0cMz7d9T00

Festival of Trees Ticket Sales Event

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 1410 University Ave, Williston, ND

FESTIVAL OF TREES TICKET SALES The Williston Community Builders are excited to announce their annual Festival of Trees event will be taking place on December 4, 2021 at the Williston Area...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williston, ND
Government
City
Williston, ND
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Nd Halloween#Nd 58801#Mdf#Covid
Williston Times

Williston Times

Williston, ND
85
Followers
304
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Williston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy