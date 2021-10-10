Live events Williston — what’s coming up

(WILLISTON, ND) Williston is ready for live events.

These events are coming up in the Williston area:

Halloween Spooktakular Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 6207 1st Ave W, Williston, ND

Halloween Spooktakular at Mondak Animal Rescue, 6207 1st Ave West, Williston, ND 58801, Williston, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 01:00 pm to 04:00 pm

Williston, ND – Muddy Buck Chapter Beers for Deer Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1002 2nd St W, Williston, ND

Please join the Muddy Buck Chapter of MDF for a Beers 4 Deer event at River’s Edge Bar & Grill in Williston, ND. Check out what MDF is doing in the area and across the mule deer habitat range!

Spooktacular Event Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Williston, ND

Our annual Halloween Spooktacular event will feature trick-or-treat bags for the kiddos and we are still working on some new fun things to include!

Breastfeeding Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The cost is $20 per class; payable online, or by check or cash on the day of class. Due to COVID precautions; class size limited to 10 people, participants will be screened upon entry and masks...

Festival of Trees Ticket Sales Event Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 1410 University Ave, Williston, ND

FESTIVAL OF TREES TICKET SALES The Williston Community Builders are excited to announce their annual Festival of Trees event will be taking place on December 4, 2021 at the Williston Area...