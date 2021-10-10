Kapaa calendar: Events coming up

(KAPAA, HI) Kapaa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kapaa area:

Hanalei Farmers’ Market Hanalei, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 5299C Kuhio Hwy, Hanalei, HI

Delicious locally grown fruits & vegetables from Kauai North Shore farmers. Tasty treats highlighting the culinary talents of the local area. Unique and beautiful Kauai made arts and crafts...

Rising Star Healing System: Practitioner TRAINING & Initiation Hanalei, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Address: Private Res, Princeville, HI 96714

Become a Practitioner of the Rising Star Healing System! Perfect offering for people, animals, Hospitality, Spa's, business and property.

EPIC5 Ultra Run Challenge Hanalei, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Join us for the EPIC5 Ultra Run as we cover a total of 250 kilometers in five consecutive days while running a 50-kilometer course on each of Kaui, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and the Big Island. The run cou

Intro to Microsoft 365 Lihue, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 3-1901 Kaumualii Hwy, Lihue, HI

Microsoft Office 365 is a subscription-based online office and software services suite, that incorporates access to online services such as cloud storage with the portability of Office Online...

Historic Grove Farm museum tours Lihue, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 4050 Nawiliwili Rd, Lihue, HI

The historic Grove Farm sugar plantation homestead museum is open weekly for tours! If you love history, architecture or beautiful gardens, there is something for everyone. Started in 1850 and...