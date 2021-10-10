CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kapaa, HI

Kapaa calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(KAPAA, HI) Kapaa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kapaa area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=008vMy_0cMz7cGk00

Hanalei Farmers’ Market

Hanalei, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 5299C Kuhio Hwy, Hanalei, HI

Delicious locally grown fruits & vegetables from Kauai North Shore farmers. Tasty treats highlighting the culinary talents of the local area. Unique and beautiful Kauai made arts and crafts...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vtFq1_0cMz7cGk00

Rising Star Healing System: Practitioner TRAINING & Initiation

Hanalei, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Address: Private Res, Princeville, HI 96714

Become a Practitioner of the Rising Star Healing System! Perfect offering for people, animals, Hospitality, Spa's, business and property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EHtJF_0cMz7cGk00

EPIC5 Ultra Run Challenge

Hanalei, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Join us for the EPIC5 Ultra Run as we cover a total of 250 kilometers in five consecutive days while running a 50-kilometer course on each of Kaui, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and the Big Island. The run cou

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CGmxd_0cMz7cGk00

Intro to Microsoft 365

Lihue, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 3-1901 Kaumualii Hwy, Lihue, HI

Microsoft Office 365 is a subscription-based online office and software services suite, that incorporates access to online services such as cloud storage with the portability of Office Online...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N65To_0cMz7cGk00

Historic Grove Farm museum tours

Lihue, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 4050 Nawiliwili Rd, Lihue, HI

The historic Grove Farm sugar plantation homestead museum is open weekly for tours! If you love history, architecture or beautiful gardens, there is something for everyone. Started in 1850 and...

