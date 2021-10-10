Live events on the horizon in New Ulm

(NEW ULM, MN) Live events are coming to New Ulm.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Ulm:

Performance - Over the River and Through the Woods New Ulm, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1 N State St, New Ulm, MN

Jane Liedman Exhibit New Ulm, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Jane was born in St. Paul to Bertha and Henry Halvorson and graduated from Central High School in 1940. Her early art interest was nurtured by doing scrapbooks with her dad and plate painting with...

Guided Imagery New Ulm, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

This technique uses positive mental images accompanied by relaxing music to influence how you feel. As you relax in a zero gravity chair, let Diane tell you a story that lets you imagine you are...

Story time with Ms. Kathryn New Ulm, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 17 N Broadway St, New Ulm, MN

New Ulm Public Library is excited to present Storytime with Ms. Kathryn Monday mornings at 10:30 AM Fall story time season begins Monday, September 13, 2021 and ends Wednesday, December 13, 2021...

The Rocky Horror Picture Show New Ulm, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 1 North State Street, New Ulm, MN 56073

State Street Theater presents “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Saturday, October 23, 2020, with the movie starting at 8:30 p.m.