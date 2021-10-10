What’s up Kittanning: Local events calendar

(KITTANNING, PA) Kittanning is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kittanning area:

Student Teen Ministry Ford City, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 2230 Center Ave, Ford City, PA

Student Teen Ministry Teens, come hangout for an evening of fun! We look forward to seeing you! (If you have never attended before, please contact Pastor Tim as our weekly schedule currently...

Prayer Meeting & Bible Study Ford City, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 2230 Center Ave, Ford City, PA

Join us every Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. for prayer meeting & bible study. We look forward to seeing you!



PA FAMILY COUNCIL Church Leaders Seminar Kittanning, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Address: 143 Reed Rd, Kittanning, PA

Please join us for this special event as we discuss how pastors and churches can graciously and biblically engage civic responsibilities and our culture. Being prepared and understanding basic...

Halloween Dance Party with Triple Mickey at Ford City Eagles! Ford City, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:59 PM

Address: 420 O'Connor St, Ford City, PA

This is the one halloween party you cannot miss! Start making your plans now! Wear your favorite costume or plan early and order a new one, either way you can't miss this fun-filled dance! Guests...

Rock The Block Kittanning, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 629 Woodward Ave, Kittanning, PA

Rock The Block Hosted By Armstrong Habitat for Humanity. Event starts at Sat Oct 23 2021 at 09:00 am and happening at Kittanning., Join us for another ‘Rock the Block’ as we work to help our...