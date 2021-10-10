CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, TN

Live events Union City — what’s coming up

Union City Times
Union City Times
 6 days ago

(UNION CITY, TN) Union City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Union City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qGfES_0cMz7ZZR00

Tennessee-Martin

Martin, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 129 Moody Ave, Martin, TN

View the Austin Peay Governors vs. Ut Martin Skyhawks game played on October 30, 2021. Box score, stats, odds, highlights, play-by-play, social & more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0exZFd_0cMz7ZZR00

Miss Tennessee Elementary Pageant

Union City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 118 S 1st St, Union City, TN

Come as a contestant or as a cheering section to the Miss TN Pageant where the state winners go on to compete in June 2022 for the national title!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06zS9S_0cMz7ZZR00

Martoberfest in The Courtyard

Martin, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 115 Neal Street, Martin, TN 38237

Beer, music, and good times! Join us for MBA's first annual Martoberfest event on Friday, October 15th from 5:00-10:00 p.m. in The Courtyard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bC4yp_0cMz7ZZR00

2021 Run the Rails Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, fun run

Union City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Join us as we run the rails on October 30, 2021! Register for the half marathon, 10k, 5k, or 1-mile fun run at runtherailrace.com!

