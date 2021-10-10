Events on the Greenfield calendar

(GREENFIELD, CA) Live events are coming to Greenfield.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Greenfield:

Alex Lucero & The Live Again Band Greenfield, CA

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1972 Hobson Ave, Greenfield, CA

Alex will be playing a solo set at Scheid Vineyards Sunday October 10th from 1-4 in Greenfield, Ca!!

Monterey Varsity Football @ Gonzales Gonzales, CA

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 501 5th St, Gonzales, CA

The Gonzales (CA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Monterey (CA) on Friday, October 29 @ 7:30p.

Polka Dot Pumpkin Paint and Sip King City, CA

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 519 Broadway St, King City, CA

Polka Dot Pumpkin Paint and Sip Hosted By ArtSocial 805. Event starts at Fri Oct 15 2021 at 06:00 pm and happening at King City., Join us at Sol Treasures for our first painting event October 15th...

Build your own crochet Bear King City, CA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 519 Broadway St, King City, CA

Join Teresa Gomez, a local handcraft artist, and learn how to crochet your very own unique bear! This is a 2-day workshop. First class is Saturday, October 16 from 10am- 12pm. The second class is...

Baked Potato Take Out (benefitting SCAR) Soledad, CA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 502 Front St, Soledad, CA

