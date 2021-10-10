CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Live events on the horizon in Hudson

Hudson Times
Hudson Times
 6 days ago

(HUDSON, NY) Live events are coming to Hudson.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hudson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vi7FG_0cMz7U9o00

WYLDE Community Yoga Thursdays with Jayme Strype

Hudson, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Address: 35 South 3rd Street, Hudson, NY 12534

Start your day at WYLDE for a morning flow and coffee with our outdoor community yoga, Thursday mornings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ASMkt_0cMz7U9o00

Bridge Street Belly Dance presents: "BEFORE" In Person Screening

Hudson, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 327 Warren Street, Hudson, NY 12534

"Before" follows seven dancers as they create new work inspired by and in spite of a pandemic that threatened their sense of community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WF57j_0cMz7U9o00

Mei's Dumpling Pop Up at Cooper's Daughter Spirit!

Claverack, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 284 New York 23, Claverack-Red Mills, NY 12513

Mei's Handmade Dumplings is popping up at Cooper's Daughter Spirits with farm-to-table authentic Chinese food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sDKGz_0cMz7U9o00

Spooky Tea Dance

Hudson, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 347 Warren St, Hudson, NY

Join OutHudson for a spooky Tea Dance hosted by Brooklyn nightlife legend and Dragula Season 4 star, Merrie Cherry! Shows by Showponii, Andramada, and Victoria Precise, with music by Fish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HUKxN_0cMz7U9o00

Valia's Wood Fire Pizza Pop Up

Claverack, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 284 State Route 23, Claverack, 12513

Valia's Wood Fire Pizza is popping up at the Cocktail Garden! Pair their perfectly baked pizza with one of our signature cocktails.

