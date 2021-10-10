Moberly calendar: Coming events

(MOBERLY, MO) Live events are coming to Moberly.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moberly:

4 Yr Anniversary Celebration Higbee, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 7239 Co Rd A, Higbee, MO

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!! October 16th we are celebrating 4 years with a new release!! 💥 Double Barrel Bourbon💥 Come celebrate with live music, fun shopping, fabulous food and Double Barrel Bourbon...

Stars Go Dim Moberly, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1614 US-24, Moberly, MO

Join Stars Go Dim for an intimate night of worship at Family Life Fellowship

FLF Students LIVE! — Family Life Fellowship Moberly, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1614 US-24, Moberly, MO

Don’t miss this dynamic message by FLF’s friend, Doug Reed! Doug is a full-time writer and speaker who travels to conferences and churches both in the U.S. and internationally. He is the president...

Benefit Concert with Chris Cleveland Moberly, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1614 US-24, Moberly, MO

Join us at Family Life Fellowship In Moberly Missouri, for an evening of worship with Artist, Chris Cleveland. October 22, 2021 at 6:30 pm. Tickets are $5 at the door. A love offering will be...

PMFWA (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ Westran Huntsville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 601 Hornet Ln, Huntsville, MO

The Westran (Huntsville, MO) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Paris/Madison/Faith Walk Academy (Paris, MO) on Friday, October 22 @ 7p.