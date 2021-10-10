CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barre, VT

Barre calendar: What's coming up

Barre Journal
Barre Journal
 6 days ago

(BARRE, VT) Barre has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Barre area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bC1id_0cMz7RVd00

Cats and Canvas - October

Barre, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 214 N Main St #1, Barre, VT

Our very own twist on everyone's favorite Paint and Sip! Come and follow our instructor as they guide you through the process of painting your very own masterpiece - all while hanging out in our...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GgCZe_0cMz7RVd00

RESUMED: 6:30-8:30 “West African Dance”

Berlin, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 6612 VT-12, Berlin, VT

As a C-19 precaution, dancing will be held outdoors, weather permitting. Check the weather if you have concerns about dancing indoors. For more information, contact Tossy Garrett–contact info...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39FC7m_0cMz7RVd00

Barre VT Comedy - Legion Fundraiser w/The Big and Tall Comedy Tour

Barre, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Address: 320 North Main Street, Barre, VT 05641

Escape from reality, grab all your family and friends, have a few drinks and get a ton of laughs and support your Barre, VT veterans!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f7sP0_0cMz7RVd00

Vermont Milk Bowl

Barre, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:15 AM

Address: 61 Fisher Rd, Barre, VT

Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models: Last Chance B-Feature followed by Vermont Milk Bowl (3 50-lap segments, $10,000 to win) Lenny's Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers: 40-lap Segment 2 of Mini Milk Bowl...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UT5eP_0cMz7RVd00

Holloween Ride!

Barre, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 663 S Barre Rd, Barre, VT

Come ride with us! Ride with us to Cold Hollow Cider Mill and back to Wilkins HD. Prizes for costumes.

