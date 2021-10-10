Barre calendar: What's coming up

(BARRE, VT) Barre has a full slate of live events coming up.

Cats and Canvas - October Barre, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 214 N Main St #1, Barre, VT

Our very own twist on everyone's favorite Paint and Sip! Come and follow our instructor as they guide you through the process of painting your very own masterpiece - all while hanging out in our...

RESUMED: 6:30-8:30 “West African Dance” Berlin, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 6612 VT-12, Berlin, VT

As a C-19 precaution, dancing will be held outdoors, weather permitting. Check the weather if you have concerns about dancing indoors. For more information, contact Tossy Garrett–contact info...

Barre VT Comedy - Legion Fundraiser w/The Big and Tall Comedy Tour Barre, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Address: 320 North Main Street, Barre, VT 05641

Escape from reality, grab all your family and friends, have a few drinks and get a ton of laughs and support your Barre, VT veterans!

Vermont Milk Bowl Barre, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:15 AM

Address: 61 Fisher Rd, Barre, VT

Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models: Last Chance B-Feature followed by Vermont Milk Bowl (3 50-lap segments, $10,000 to win) Lenny's Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers: 40-lap Segment 2 of Mini Milk Bowl...

Holloween Ride! Barre, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 663 S Barre Rd, Barre, VT

Come ride with us! Ride with us to Cold Hollow Cider Mill and back to Wilkins HD. Prizes for costumes.