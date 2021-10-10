Levelland calendar: Events coming up

(LEVELLAND, TX) Levelland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Levelland:

BBQ FEST: Road Trip Pit Stop @ Evie Mae’s Pit Barbeque Wolfforth, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 217 US-62, Wolfforth, TX

As we get ready for the release of Texas Monthly’s latest edition of the Top 50 barbecue joints lists, we’re taking our beloved annual barbecue festival on the road. Texas Monthly BBQ Fest: Road...

Wolfforth Farmers Market, October 30, 2021 Wolfforth, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 8924 County Rd 7100, Wolfforth, TX

Enjoy Bingham Family Vineyards wine at the Wolfforth Farmers Market in Wolfforth, Texas on October 30, 2021

Adult Grow Group Wolfforth, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1010 Donald Preston Dr, Wolfforth, TX

Adult Grow Group meets in the foyer every Sunday at 6:30pm. Childcare is available for $5 per family.

Contact - Reel Talk — The Wallace Levelland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:15 PM

Address: 823 Houston St, Levelland, TX

Join us on Wednesday nights for Reel Talk! Starting at 6:15 pm in The Wallace Auditorium.

Be The Person You Want To Attract, Overcome Social Anxiety - Lubbock Wolfforth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Lubbock, TX 79382

5-day workshop designed to teach you how to become the person you want to attract in your life and overcome your social anxiety.