Sturgeon Bay events calendar

(STURGEON BAY, WI) Live events are coming to Sturgeon Bay.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Sturgeon Bay area:

Fill'er Up: The Glory Days of Wisconsin Gas Stations Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1640 Memorial Drive, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Fill 'er Up provides a glimpse into the glory days of gas stations, when full service and free oil changes were the rule.

Halloween Party! Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 916 N 14th Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI

Halloween Party! at ADRC of Door County - Door County Community Center, 916 N. 14 th Avenue, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235, Sturgeon Bay, United States on Fri Oct 29 2021 at 12:00 pm

Dark Songs Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 239 N 3rd Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI

30+ songwriters converge upon The Holiday Music Motel to collaboratively write and record a whole new slew of spooky songs to fit the season.

Acoustic Song Circle Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1756 Michigan St, Sturgeon Bay, WI

For more information, call or go to “Door County Acoustic Song Circles & Jams” on Facebook.

Life Drawing Guild Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 215 N 3rd Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI

Brush up on your observational drawing skills. Easels and drawing horses provided. Students under 18 need a permission form signed by a parent. Payment due before store closes. For more...