Sturgeon Bay, WI

Sturgeon Bay events calendar

Sturgeon Bay Bulletin
Sturgeon Bay Bulletin
 6 days ago

(STURGEON BAY, WI) Live events are coming to Sturgeon Bay.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Sturgeon Bay area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zRMKW_0cMz7PkB00

Fill'er Up: The Glory Days of Wisconsin Gas Stations

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1640 Memorial Drive, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Fill 'er Up provides a glimpse into the glory days of gas stations, when full service and free oil changes were the rule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28KLXk_0cMz7PkB00

Halloween Party!

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 916 N 14th Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI

Halloween Party! at ADRC of Door County - Door County Community Center, 916 N. 14 th Avenue, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235, Sturgeon Bay, United States on Fri Oct 29 2021 at 12:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09tiKL_0cMz7PkB00

Dark Songs

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 239 N 3rd Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI

30+ songwriters converge upon The Holiday Music Motel to collaboratively write and record a whole new slew of spooky songs to fit the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q5Mgu_0cMz7PkB00

Acoustic Song Circle

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1756 Michigan St, Sturgeon Bay, WI

For more information, call or go to “Door County Acoustic Song Circles & Jams” on Facebook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Slpum_0cMz7PkB00

Life Drawing Guild

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 215 N 3rd Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI

Brush up on your observational drawing skills. Easels and drawing horses provided. Students under 18 need a permission form signed by a parent. Payment due before store closes. For more...

Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
Sturgeon Bay, WI
ABOUT

With Sturgeon Bay Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

