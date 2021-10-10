Live events coming up in Steamboat Springs

(STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO) Live events are coming to Steamboat Springs.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Steamboat Springs:

School Day Off: Creative Adventures Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1001 13th St, Steamboat Springs, CO

Dive into a variety of creative adventures with Young at Art School Days Off! Campers will explore self-expression, imagination and creativity through art, movement, music, writing, performance...

(10/21) TEEN STMBT Play Day - Steamboat Springs, CO 2021 Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 325 8th St, Steamboat Springs, CO

School Enrichment, STEAM and fun. Participants must have an Current Membership to participate and be age 11 to attend. School is closed on the following days, so please sign up for Play Day...

How to Get Involved in Mentoring in Our Community Oak Creek, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 227 Dodge Ave, Oak Creek, CO

Jerry Hernandez, of Integrated Community, will give a presentation on mentoring in our community at the Oak Creek Library. This event is one of the ongoing series of monthly library talks...

Guided Walking Tours Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 1000 Pamela Ln, Steamboat Springs, CO

Enjoy a guided walking tour of the Yampa River Botanic Park led by board members and volunteers. Learn about the history of the park and the plants that thrive in the Yampa Valley. Participants...

Kids Pickleball Learn and Play Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Pine Grove Rd, Steamboat Springs, CO

Kids, ages 9 to 12, will play pickleball-based games to help them develop athletic skills and learn the rules and strategies of the game. Pre-registration required; call 970-879-8400.