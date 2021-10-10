CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artesia, NM

Events on the Artesia calendar

 6 days ago

(ARTESIA, NM) Live events are lining up on the Artesia calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Artesia area:

Library -- Family History Night

Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 205 W Quay Ave, Artesia, NM

Research your family history and create a family tree. Free and open to the public. Ages 18+

Art in the Park 2021

Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1710 N 26th St, Artesia, NM

We are excited to announce that the 46th Annual Art in the Park will be two days this year at our new location, Jaycee Park! We will have fine arts and craft vendors, food trucks, and live music...

Fall Festival

Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

We invite you to join us for our annual Fall Festival. We are doing things a little different this year, we will be set up outside in our church parking lot under a big old tent! We will have...

LEGO & Craft Club

Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 101 S Halagueno St, Carlsbad, NM

This activity is suitable for ages 4 and up. All supplies are provided by the library. In addition to LEGO building, a child-friendly craft project will be offered. This is a come-and-go program.

WPRA Turquoise Circuit Divisional Finals

Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

WPRA Turquoise Circuit Divisional Finals is on Facebook. To connect with WPRA Turquoise Circuit Divisional Finals, join Facebook today.

