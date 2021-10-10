CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

Sandpoint events coming up

Sandpoint Voice
Sandpoint Voice
 6 days ago

(SANDPOINT, ID) Sandpoint has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Sandpoint area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sowTa_0cMz7MLE00

Mixed Rifle 1

Ponderay, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 478338 US-95, Ponderay, ID

This course will focus on the best practices in defensive rifle manipulation and setup. We will go over zeroing the rifle, fundamentals of marksmanship, presentation of the gun, and basic...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tc9lu_0cMz7MLE00

Okaidja Afroso

Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 300 N First Ave, Sandpoint, ID

Okaidja is an Afropop singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Ghana, West Africa. His unique artistic vision has led him to combine his native rhythms with unforeseen pairings of musical...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xYyvv_0cMz7MLE00

Ladies Homestead Gathering of Bonner County: Free Monthly Gathering

Sandpoint, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 4203 North Boyer Avenue, Sandpoint, ID 83864

Join us as we learn how to use an entire apple harvest including the peels and cores! Nursing babies and ladies 16 and over are welcome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lgJ5X_0cMz7MLE00

MOVIE NIGHT

Ponderay, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 300 Bonner Mall Way, Ponderay, ID

Free Movie! Free Tickets One Night Only Oct. 17, 2021, 2 p.m. At Bonner Cinema at the Bonner Mall to the show --"Dear Evan"-- No Hostess Concessions (But FREE Tacos! possibly Afterward) provided...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WaGUt_0cMz7MLE00

Sandpoint Farmers Market Final Day of the Season

Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

The final day of the 33rd Sandpoint Farmers Market, located in the beautiful Farmin Park along one block of Oak Street in downtown Sandpoint, will coincide with the Harvest Festival and will begin...

