Live events coming up in Burley

(BURLEY, ID) Burley is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Burley:

Halloween Party 2021 Burley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 197 US-30, Burley, ID

Come dressed to kill and enjoy all you can eat appetizers, Live Music, Dancing and Prizes! Party starts at 8pm Must be there by 9pm to be eligible for prizes. Voting is at 10pm Prizes Awarded at...

Worship Service Burley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1725 W Main St, Burley, ID

Please Join Us for Coffee and Donuts @ 10:30. Service starts at 11:00.



October 13th, General Auction Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

October 13th, General Auction by Idaho Auction Barn is coming to Twin Falls ID. Find the auction date and venue, auction items for sale, and learn how to bid.

You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown Burley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 135 W Main St, Burley, ID

Your childhood icon has come to life on the Burley Theatre stage! Come join us for an evening of light-hearted entertainment, great music, and good family fun. Bring your dancing shoes!

Intro to Agility — Saragold Kennels Hansen, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3849 N 3700 E, Hansen, ID

Get into the action! Agility is an exciting sport where dog and handler navigate their way through a series of obstacles competing for time and accuracy. This 5-week introductory class will...