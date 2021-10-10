CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

Okmulgee events coming up

Okmulgee Voice
 6 days ago

(OKMULGEE, OK) Okmulgee is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Okmulgee:

35 ACRES± OKMULGEE COUNTY & IMPROVEMENTS

Okmulgee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

35 ACRES± OKMULGEE COUNTY & IMPROVEMENTS at 20010 Sharp Rd, Okmulgee, OK 74447-7182, United States on Thu Oct 21 2021 at 02:00 pm

FARM EQUIPMENT AUCTION

Okmulgee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

FARM EQUIPMENT AUCTION at 20010 Sharp Rd, Okmulgee, OK 74447-7182, United States on Thu Oct 21 2021 at 02:00 pm

Fall Family Festival — FBC Preston

Preston, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 10074 Old Hwy 75, Preston, OK

Join us for our annual Fall Family Festival! Games! Prizes! Candy! Food!

Group Active – OH

Okmulgee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Event# 9071 Maumee, OH October 9-10 Saturday, October 9: 7:30am to 5:30pm Sunday, October 10: 7:30am to 4:00pm Register Now You must register and be confirmed to attend. Early Bird Deadline ...

Commuter Appreciation Week - Waffle Wednesday

Okmulgee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Join us as we celebrate the commuter students of OSUIT with Waffle Wednesday! Stop by the Student Union Mall on your way to class and pick up a free waffle made to order. Just scan your student ID...

ABOUT

With Okmulgee Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

