Live events on the horizon in Hibbing

(HIBBING, MN) Hibbing has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hibbing:

AAUW Hibbing/Virginia Joint Meeting Chisholm, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 31 W Lake St, Chisholm, MN

The first AAUW meeting of the season will be a joint meeting with the Virginia AAUW Branch. It will take place Thursday, October 14th at Valentini’s Supper Club in Chisholm. The original date of...

2021 Fall Region 3 Championship - October 15-17 Chisholm, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 301 4th St SW, Chisholm, MN

Our Fall event will be held in Chisholm, MN on October 15-17, 2021. Black belt testing, regional championship, educational clinic Details to be posted as they become available.

Balkan Barrel Series @ Fairgrounds Chisholm, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1005 Discovery Dr, Chisholm, MN

FIRST RUN MAY 12 BRING WATER FAIRGROUNDS WONT HAVE WATER TURNED ON TILL JUNE!! WILL RENT A PORTABLE JOHN! Waiting on a couple logos and I'll post the updated flyer! 80% payback! Exhibitions 1/$4...

TRICK, TREAT, & GREET BROUGHT TO YOU BY THE HIBBING AREA CHAMBER & CITY OF HIBBING Hibbing, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 401 E 21st St, Hibbing, MN

Trick, Treat and Greet brought to you by the Hibbing Area Chamber and the City of Hibbing. Saturday, October 30th from Noon – 2:00pm at City Hall List of activities; -Treat bags provided by The...

EMR 16 Hour Refresher @ AdvMN (multiple dates) Hibbing, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1515 E 25th St, Hibbing, MN

EMR Refresher class: 16 Hours Face to face instruction: This […]