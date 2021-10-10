Live events on the horizon in Hibbing
(HIBBING, MN) Hibbing has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hibbing:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Address: 31 W Lake St, Chisholm, MN
The first AAUW meeting of the season will be a joint meeting with the Virginia AAUW Branch. It will take place Thursday, October 14th at Valentini’s Supper Club in Chisholm. The original date of...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 301 4th St SW, Chisholm, MN
Our Fall event will be held in Chisholm, MN on October 15-17, 2021. Black belt testing, regional championship, educational clinic Details to be posted as they become available.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 1005 Discovery Dr, Chisholm, MN
FIRST RUN MAY 12 BRING WATER FAIRGROUNDS WONT HAVE WATER TURNED ON TILL JUNE!! WILL RENT A PORTABLE JOHN! Waiting on a couple logos and I'll post the updated flyer! 80% payback! Exhibitions 1/$4...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 401 E 21st St, Hibbing, MN
Trick, Treat and Greet brought to you by the Hibbing Area Chamber and the City of Hibbing. Saturday, October 30th from Noon – 2:00pm at City Hall List of activities; -Treat bags provided by The...
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 1515 E 25th St, Hibbing, MN
EMR Refresher class: 16 Hours Face to face instruction: This […]
Comments / 0