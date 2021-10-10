CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hibbing, MN

Live events on the horizon in Hibbing

Hibbing Dispatch
Hibbing Dispatch
 6 days ago

(HIBBING, MN) Hibbing has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hibbing:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XTrCz_0cMz7IoK00

AAUW Hibbing/Virginia Joint Meeting

Chisholm, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 31 W Lake St, Chisholm, MN

The first AAUW meeting of the season will be a joint meeting with the Virginia AAUW Branch. It will take place Thursday, October 14th at Valentini’s Supper Club in Chisholm. The original date of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19S2tr_0cMz7IoK00

2021 Fall Region 3 Championship - October 15-17

Chisholm, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 301 4th St SW, Chisholm, MN

Our Fall event will be held in Chisholm, MN on October 15-17, 2021. Black belt testing, regional championship, educational clinic Details to be posted as they become available.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XWEij_0cMz7IoK00

Balkan Barrel Series @ Fairgrounds

Chisholm, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1005 Discovery Dr, Chisholm, MN

FIRST RUN MAY 12 BRING WATER FAIRGROUNDS WONT HAVE WATER TURNED ON TILL JUNE!! WILL RENT A PORTABLE JOHN! Waiting on a couple logos and I'll post the updated flyer! 80% payback! Exhibitions 1/$4...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c6g6R_0cMz7IoK00

TRICK, TREAT, & GREET BROUGHT TO YOU BY THE HIBBING AREA CHAMBER & CITY OF HIBBING

Hibbing, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 401 E 21st St, Hibbing, MN

Trick, Treat and Greet brought to you by the Hibbing Area Chamber and the City of Hibbing. Saturday, October 30th from Noon – 2:00pm at City Hall List of activities; -Treat bags provided by The...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mB9UR_0cMz7IoK00

EMR 16 Hour Refresher @ AdvMN (multiple dates)

Hibbing, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1515 E 25th St, Hibbing, MN

EMR Refresher class: 16 Hours Face to face instruction: This […]

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Hibbing, MN
City
Chisholm, MN
Chisholm, MN
Government
Hibbing, MN
Government
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Aauw#Sun Oct 10#The Hibbing Area Chamber
Hibbing Dispatch

Hibbing Dispatch

Hibbing, MN
65
Followers
289
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hibbing Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy