Events on the Columbia calendar
(COLUMBIA, MS) Columbia has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Columbia:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 184 Center Ave, Sumrall, MS
SWA Returns to Sumrall with our biggest event of the year Sumrall Slamboree 3. Stay locked for more information!
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Fall Revival with Bro Gene Douglas is on Facebook. To connect with Fall Revival with Bro Gene Douglas, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 PM
Address: 2229 Pearl St, Prentiss, MS
3rd Thu of each month.Contact: Barbara Slater 601-792-9214bvfarms@windstream.net Rebecca Hill 601-909-2385rebecca.hill@theclairborne.com
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: Tylertown, MS
Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 4 - November 30, 2021 Tuesdays, 8:00am - 1:00pm Location:Historic Agri-Heritage Building at 116 S. Raliroad Ave. in
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 660 MS-48 W, Tylertown, MS
We will be having five Halloween filled weekends. We will have a haunted house, trick-or-treating, costume contests, and more!
Comments / 0