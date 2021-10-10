CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MS

Events on the Columbia calendar

Columbia Updates
Columbia Updates
 6 days ago

(COLUMBIA, MS) Columbia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Columbia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hGUic_0cMz7G2s00

Sumrall Slamboree 3

Sumrall, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 184 Center Ave, Sumrall, MS

SWA Returns to Sumrall with our biggest event of the year Sumrall Slamboree 3. Stay locked for more information!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uJJaG_0cMz7G2s00

Fall Revival with Bro Gene Douglas

Purvis, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Fall Revival with Bro Gene Douglas is on Facebook. To connect with Fall Revival with Bro Gene Douglas, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456YUl_0cMz7G2s00

PWP and Care Partners Support Group

Prentiss, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 2229 Pearl St, Prentiss, MS

3rd Thu of each month.Contact: Barbara Slater 601-792-9214bvfarms@windstream.net Rebecca Hill 601-909-2385rebecca.hill@theclairborne.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KcVtn_0cMz7G2s00

Tylertown Farmers' Market

Tylertown, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Tylertown, MS

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 4 - November 30, 2021 Tuesdays, 8:00am - 1:00pm Location:Historic Agri-Heritage Building at 116 S. Raliroad Ave. in

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LoHgT_0cMz7G2s00

Five Weekends of Halloween

Tylertown, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 660 MS-48 W, Tylertown, MS

We will be having five Halloween filled weekends. We will have a haunted house, trick-or-treating, costume contests, and more!

