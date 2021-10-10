Live events coming up in Atmore

(ATMORE, AL) Atmore has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Atmore area:

Williams Station Day Atmore, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 S Pensacola Ave, Atmore, AL

The Atmore Area Chamber of Commerce, along with our Corporate Trustees, invites you to join in on the celebration October 23rd, from 9‑4, on beautiful Pensacola Avenue as Atmore honors its rich...

wilson, al Atmore, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in wilson_al? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Run/Walk Atmore, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Atmore Community Hospital Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Run/Walk is a great way to spread awareness about Breast Cancer while raising money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Beef Week in Alabama: Steak + Free Dessert at Gather Restaurant Atmore Atmore, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 111 W Nashville Ave, Atmore, AL

October is Beef Month in Alabama! Join us at Gather Restaurant in Atmore for a steak dinner and FREE dessert! In honor of October Beef Month, anyone who orders the Train Wreck dish or the...

Atmore Farmers Market Atmore, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 128 Lindberg Ave, Atmore, AL

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 7AM - 5PM Location: 201 East Louisville Avenue