Show Low events coming up

(SHOW LOW, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Show Low calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Show Low:

Fall Play Days Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 620 E McNeil, Show Low, AZ

Spy school training is the first step we will take to prepare these new agents (ages 5-12) for a great adventure ahead. Once the training is over we will play detective and discover who’s stolen a...

Sonoran Championship Wrestling presents: White Mountain Rumble Lakeside, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 3369 West White Mountain Boulevard, Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ 85929

Sonoran Championship Wrestling makes their way to beautiful Pinetop-Lakeside on Saturday, October 30th!

Acrylic Pour Lamp Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 100 N White Mountain Rd #101, Show Low, AZ

Join us for this fun-filled, creative workshop on the latest trend - Acrylic Pours! This time we are customizing a hand-crafted lamp! The lamp is hand- made by artist, Todd Swinscoe. He has...

Wedding Ceremony & Reception Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1075 Larson Rd, Lakeside, AZ

Wedding Ceremony & Reception is on Facebook. To connect with Wedding Ceremony & Reception, join Facebook today.

Sunday Evening Worship Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 3201 E Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, AZ

Bible Classes for All Ages @ 9:30am, Worship @ 10:30am. What to Expect Visiting a new church can be intimidating. When you’re our guest, you will never be asked to stand up and introduce yourself...