Bolivar calendar: What's coming up

(BOLIVAR, MO) Bolivar is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bolivar:

Greater Polk County Farmers Market Bolivar, MO

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 320 S Market Ave, Bolivar, MO

Season: Year Round Market Hours:Saturday, 8AM - 12PMTuesdays, 3:30pm - 6:30pm Location: 320 South Market

Cornhole & Karaoke Bolivar, MO

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

🎤We know that there are a lot of you out there that think you can sing. 🎼 So come out and show us you can. Take the Bolivar Auto Sales and Detailing stage yourself, for your last chance of the...

Members Only Live! at Boone's Bolivar, MO

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Members Only Live! at Boone’s is on Facebook. To connect with Members Only Live! at Boone’s, join Facebook today.

Fall Food Trucks at BTC - Lae's Authentic Egg Rolls Bolivar, MO

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1135 N Oakland Ave, Bolivar, MO

The good food continues this week with Lae's Authentic Egg Rolls! They'll be serving up some delicious Chinese food in the parking lot of BTC. Invite your coworkers to join you for lunch and don't...

Day Retreat: Finding Comfort after Trauma Bolivar, MO

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 900 E San Martin St, Bolivar, MO

?Interest post!? Amy with Whispering Winds Wellness, LLC and I are considering hosting a day retreat, here at Serenity Therapy Services in middle of October (October 16). We are wanting to get an...