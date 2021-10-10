CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivar, MO

Bolivar calendar: What's coming up

Bolivar Voice
Bolivar Voice
 6 days ago

(BOLIVAR, MO) Bolivar is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bolivar:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36UP08_0cMz7DOh00

Greater Polk County Farmers Market

Bolivar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 320 S Market Ave, Bolivar, MO

Season: Year Round Market Hours:Saturday, 8AM - 12PMTuesdays, 3:30pm - 6:30pm Location: 320 South Market

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kpJh5_0cMz7DOh00

Cornhole & Karaoke

Bolivar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

🎤We know that there are a lot of you out there that think you can sing. 🎼 So come out and show us you can. Take the Bolivar Auto Sales and Detailing stage yourself, for your last chance of the...

Members Only Live! at Boone’s

Bolivar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Members Only Live! at Boone’s is on Facebook. To connect with Members Only Live! at Boone’s, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UjIkF_0cMz7DOh00

Fall Food Trucks at BTC - Lae's Authentic Egg Rolls

Bolivar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1135 N Oakland Ave, Bolivar, MO

The good food continues this week with Lae's Authentic Egg Rolls! They'll be serving up some delicious Chinese food in the parking lot of BTC. Invite your coworkers to join you for lunch and don't...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ck4FT_0cMz7DOh00

Day Retreat: Finding Comfort after Trauma

Bolivar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 900 E San Martin St, Bolivar, MO

?Interest post!? Amy with Whispering Winds Wellness, LLC and I are considering hosting a day retreat, here at Serenity Therapy Services in middle of October (October 16). We are wanting to get an...

