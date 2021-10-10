CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, MS

Cleveland events coming soon

Cleveland News Flash
Cleveland News Flash
 6 days ago

(CLEVELAND, MS) Cleveland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cleveland area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VvkwJ_0cMz7CVy00

Between the Lions.

Indianola, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 200 E Percy St, Indianola, MS

Between The Lions. 9:30 am – 10:30 am . Preschool literacy program at the Henry M Seymour Library in Indianola, MS.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2icpy3_0cMz7CVy00

Stories on Screen: Meet Carl Jackson

Cleveland, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 800 W Sunflower Rd, Cleveland, MS

Two-time GRAMMY Award ® winning producer. Hit country songwriter. Celebrated musician and vocalist. Trusted mentor and friend. Carl Jackson has been all these over his 50-year career. In...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gG0v0_0cMz7CVy00

County Music Superstar Martina McBride to Perform at the Bologna Performing Arts Center

Cleveland, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1003 W Sunflower Rd, Cleveland, MS

Martina McBride will perform live in concert Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bologna Performing Arts Center at Delta State University. The concert is locally sponsored by Cannon...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FRtPY_0cMz7CVy00

Winston Academy Varsity Football @ Indianola Academy

Indianola, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 549 Dorsett Dr, Indianola, MS

The Indianola Academy (Indianola, MS) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Winston Academy (Louisville, MS) on Friday, October 15.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23M2oB_0cMz7CVy00

Ducks Unlimited - Bolivar County Dinner: Cleveland

Cleveland, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 229 N Sharpe Ave, Cleveland, MS

Mark your calendars for the annual Bolivar County Fall Dinner Banquet to be held on Thursday, October 14th at The Warehouse: 229 N Sharpe Ave. in Cleveland. Doors will open at 6:00 PM. The event...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianola, MS
Cleveland, MS
Government
City
Louisville, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Cleveland, MS
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Jackson
Cleveland News Flash

Cleveland News Flash

Cleveland, MS
82
Followers
251
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cleveland News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy