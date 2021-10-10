Cleveland events coming soon

(CLEVELAND, MS) Cleveland has a full slate of live events coming up.

Between the Lions. Indianola, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 200 E Percy St, Indianola, MS

Between The Lions. 9:30 am – 10:30 am . Preschool literacy program at the Henry M Seymour Library in Indianola, MS.

Stories on Screen: Meet Carl Jackson Cleveland, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 800 W Sunflower Rd, Cleveland, MS

Two-time GRAMMY Award ® winning producer. Hit country songwriter. Celebrated musician and vocalist. Trusted mentor and friend. Carl Jackson has been all these over his 50-year career. In...

County Music Superstar Martina McBride to Perform at the Bologna Performing Arts Center Cleveland, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1003 W Sunflower Rd, Cleveland, MS

Martina McBride will perform live in concert Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bologna Performing Arts Center at Delta State University. The concert is locally sponsored by Cannon...

Winston Academy Varsity Football @ Indianola Academy Indianola, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 549 Dorsett Dr, Indianola, MS

The Indianola Academy (Indianola, MS) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Winston Academy (Louisville, MS) on Friday, October 15.

Ducks Unlimited - Bolivar County Dinner: Cleveland Cleveland, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 229 N Sharpe Ave, Cleveland, MS

Mark your calendars for the annual Bolivar County Fall Dinner Banquet to be held on Thursday, October 14th at The Warehouse: 229 N Sharpe Ave. in Cleveland. Doors will open at 6:00 PM. The event...