Marble Falls, TX

Marble Falls calendar: Coming events

Marble Falls Today
 6 days ago

(MARBLE FALLS, TX) Marble Falls is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marble Falls:

HLCN 1st Annual Sporting Clays Fundraiser

Marble Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 7030 E, Ranch Rd 1431, Marble Falls, TX

This will be a Sporting Clays Fundraiser event supporting the Highland Lakes Crisis Network. This event will include 100 Sporting Clays on the Copper Head Creek Shooting Club's Sporting Clays...

Huge Wine Release

Marble Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 24912 Singleton Bend E, Marble Falls, TX

We’re celebrating October Texas Wine Month with our biggest wine release ever! We are releasing EIGHT new wines in October 2021! Each tasting pack contains four new releases. The Signatures Pack...

Vineyard Picnic Brunch

Marble Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:45 AM

Address: 24912 Singleton Bend E, Marble Falls, TX

Join us for a morning stroll in the vineyard. We'll listen to the birds chirp, look for rabbits in the vineyard and talk about growing grapes in Texas! Find a spot along the way to enjoy your...

Learn More
Claremont Assisted Living — Trinity Episcopal Church

Marble Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 800 Claremont Pkwy, Marble Falls, TX

5th Sunday Worship at Claremont Assisted Living Please join the worship team as we provide a short service, along with a music sing-along for the residents. It's a meaningful service and a way to...

Learn More
Brush Pick Up - NE Quadrant

Marble Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

The City of Marble Falls Street Department will be picking up brush in the Southeast quadrant of the City Monday, October 11 through Thursday, October 14. Please place brush by the curb away from...

