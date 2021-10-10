Jamestown calendar: Coming events

(JAMESTOWN, ND) Live events are coming to Jamestown.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jamestown:

13th Annual All Vets Club’s Patriot’s Banquet Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

The 13th annual All Vets Club’s Patriot’s Banquet and fundraising auction will be held on October 21st starting at 5:00. Tickets for the banquet and auction are available at the club or from area...

Rugby Timed Online Consignment Auction Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 4154 Highway 281 SE, Jamestown, ND

Contact Orr Auctioneers Rugby, ND Representative Mike Ostrem at 701-208-0164 today to have your items included in this annual large Timed Online consignment event. All items will be onsite at our...

Boo Bash Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1501 5th St NE, Jamestown, ND

Join Two Rivers Activity Center for games, family friendly activities and door prizes. Admission is free but we encourage everyone to bring a donation for the local food pantries. Costumes are...

Victory Lutheran Church Truck or Treat Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 510 9th Ave SW, Jamestown, ND

Victory Lutheran Church will host its annual Trunk or Treat event, Sunday, October 31. Children, ages 0 – 12, and their parents are invited to experience this evening of safe Halloween fun...

Worship — First United Methodist Church Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 115 3rd St SE, Jamestown, ND

