CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, ND

Jamestown calendar: Coming events

Jamestown Post
Jamestown Post
 6 days ago

(JAMESTOWN, ND) Live events are coming to Jamestown.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jamestown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ubE1A_0cMz784J00

13th Annual All Vets Club’s Patriot’s Banquet

Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

The 13th annual All Vets Club’s Patriot’s Banquet and fundraising auction will be held on October 21st starting at 5:00. Tickets for the banquet and auction are available at the club or from area...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ufoby_0cMz784J00

Rugby Timed Online Consignment Auction

Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 4154 Highway 281 SE, Jamestown, ND

Contact Orr Auctioneers Rugby, ND Representative Mike Ostrem at 701-208-0164 today to have your items included in this annual large Timed Online consignment event. All items will be onsite at our...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eIjIh_0cMz784J00

Boo Bash

Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1501 5th St NE, Jamestown, ND

Join Two Rivers Activity Center for games, family friendly activities and door prizes. Admission is free but we encourage everyone to bring a donation for the local food pantries. Costumes are...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DHsk7_0cMz784J00

Victory Lutheran Church Truck or Treat

Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 510 9th Ave SW, Jamestown, ND

Victory Lutheran Church will host its annual Trunk or Treat event, Sunday, October 31. Children, ages 0 – 12, and their parents are invited to experience this evening of safe Halloween fun...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sIhJB_0cMz784J00

Worship — First United Methodist Church

Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 115 3rd St SE, Jamestown, ND

© Copyright 2015 First UMC -• 115 3rd Street SE Jamestown, ND 58401 -• (701) 952-3718 -• jamestownfirst@daktel.com Powered by Squarespace

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, ND
Government
City
Jamestown, ND
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Food Pantries#All Vets Club#Sun Oct 10#Trunk#Nd 58401
Jamestown Post

Jamestown Post

Jamestown, ND
37
Followers
284
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jamestown Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy