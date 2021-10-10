Live events coming up in Hutchinson

(HUTCHINSON, MN) Hutchinson is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hutchinson:

Halloween Castle Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 137 Main St S, Hutchinson, MN

JUST ADDED TO THE OCTOBER CALENDAR! Join us Sunday Oct 10th at 2pm for the debut of "Halloween Castle"...Better yet it is Family Day so All Ages Are Welcome and Cost is Only $25/person...

3 – 5 Lutheran Social Service Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 400 Franklin St SW, Hutchinson, MN

Prepared Childbirth Class Hutchinson, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 1095 Minnesota 15, Hutchinson, MN 55350

Childbirth classes can help prepare you for what’s to come on delivery day. Together, we care for you, every baby step of the way!

No Lines Improv Show Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 15 Franklin St SW, Hutchinson, MN

No Lines is back with a show on Friday, October 29th at 7:00 at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts. Come laugh with us.

2021 Trunk or Treat at 3BC Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 900 MN-15, Hutchinson, MN

Back for 2021, 3BC Trunk or Treat! Saturday October 30th from 2-4PM. Bring you vehicle, decorate your trunk, bring some candy. There will be an award for best trunk and a coloring contest. Sign up...