Hutchinson, MN

Live events coming up in Hutchinson

Hutchinson Digest
Hutchinson Digest
 6 days ago

(HUTCHINSON, MN) Hutchinson is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hutchinson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qujMm_0cMz77Ba00

Halloween Castle

Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 137 Main St S, Hutchinson, MN

JUST ADDED TO THE OCTOBER CALENDAR! Join us Sunday Oct 10th at 2pm for the debut of "Halloween Castle"...Better yet it is Family Day so All Ages Are Welcome and Cost is Only $25/person...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N0ZtS_0cMz77Ba00

3 – 5 Lutheran Social Service

Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 400 Franklin St SW, Hutchinson, MN

Copyright © 2021 Peace Lutheran Church | All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3grWAS_0cMz77Ba00

Prepared Childbirth Class

Hutchinson, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 1095 Minnesota 15, Hutchinson, MN 55350

Childbirth classes can help prepare you for what’s to come on delivery day. Together, we care for you, every baby step of the way!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JrcWT_0cMz77Ba00

No Lines Improv Show

Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 15 Franklin St SW, Hutchinson, MN

No Lines is back with a show on Friday, October 29th at 7:00 at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts. Come laugh with us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IsZgq_0cMz77Ba00

2021 Trunk or Treat at 3BC

Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 900 MN-15, Hutchinson, MN

Back for 2021, 3BC Trunk or Treat! Saturday October 30th from 2-4PM. Bring you vehicle, decorate your trunk, bring some candy. There will be an award for best trunk and a coloring contest. Sign up...

Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hutchinson Digest

Hutchinson Digest

Hutchinson, MN
ABOUT

With Hutchinson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

