Mitchell, SD

Mitchell events calendar

Mitchell Today
 6 days ago

(MITCHELL, SD) Live events are lining up on the Mitchell calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mitchell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DhwZ5_0cMz75Q800

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 700 N Main St, Mitchell, SD

This exciting dramatization by Tim Kelly captures the essence of the famous original. It brings to life some of the most memorable fiction characters ever created: The good-hearted bell ringer of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VEKTm_0cMz75Q800

Phobia-A Haunted Trail of Fears

Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 40787 259th St, Mitchell, SD

Scared of the dark? Spiders? Clowns? Claustrophobic? Think you're brave enough to FACE YOUR FEARS? Four days of haunted trail horror- Thursday October 28th, Friday Oct 29th, Saturday October 30th...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03UGlG_0cMz75Q800

Chamber Board of Directors Meetings

Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 601 N Main St, Mitchell, SD

© Copyright 2021 Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce. All Rights Reserved. Site provided by GrowthZone - powered by ChamberMaster software.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05aDpY_0cMz75Q800

2021 MACC/MADC Annual Recognition: Hoe-Down at the Highland

Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2000 Highland Way, Mitchell, SD

Howdy Pardners! We're callin' all Cowboys and Cowgirls to join us for the Mitchell Area Chamber & Development Corporation's Annual Recognition Shindig! Social hour with heavy hor d'oeurve and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Gf2S_0cMz75Q800

Alanon Group

Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Registration Not Required Contact:Please contact Marilyn Roth at 605-996-1939 or Bonita (Action Alanon) at 605-999-5226 with questions.

City
Government
ABOUT

With Mitchell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

