Mitchell events calendar

(MITCHELL, SD) Live events are lining up on the Mitchell calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mitchell:

The Hunchback of Notre Dame Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 700 N Main St, Mitchell, SD

This exciting dramatization by Tim Kelly captures the essence of the famous original. It brings to life some of the most memorable fiction characters ever created: The good-hearted bell ringer of...

Phobia-A Haunted Trail of Fears Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 40787 259th St, Mitchell, SD

Scared of the dark? Spiders? Clowns? Claustrophobic? Think you're brave enough to FACE YOUR FEARS? Four days of haunted trail horror- Thursday October 28th, Friday Oct 29th, Saturday October 30th...

Chamber Board of Directors Meetings Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 601 N Main St, Mitchell, SD

© Copyright 2021 Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce. All Rights Reserved. Site provided by GrowthZone - powered by ChamberMaster software.

2021 MACC/MADC Annual Recognition: Hoe-Down at the Highland Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2000 Highland Way, Mitchell, SD

Howdy Pardners! We're callin' all Cowboys and Cowgirls to join us for the Mitchell Area Chamber & Development Corporation's Annual Recognition Shindig! Social hour with heavy hor d'oeurve and...

Alanon Group Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Registration Not Required Contact:Please contact Marilyn Roth at 605-996-1939 or Bonita (Action Alanon) at 605-999-5226 with questions.