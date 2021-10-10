Events on the Silver City calendar

(SILVER CITY, NM) Silver City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Silver City:

Mustang Football vs Texas A&M Kingsville Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1100-, 1102 N Kentucky St, Silver City, NM

Date/Time Date(s) - 10/23/2021 12:00 pm Add event to your calendar Location Ben Altamirano Field Categories The Mustangs take on Texas A&M Kingsville this October 23 at 12 pm Support your...

Exploring the Exquisite Corpse: Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 209 W Broadway St, Silver City, NM

Exploring the Exquisite Corpse: Printing collaborative text into an accordion book Sunday, October 10th, 9:30 am – 4:00 pm $135 includes all supplies All levels welcome, no experience is needed...

GCCCA presents Taylor Red Concert Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 1100-1102 N Kentucky St, Silver City, NM

Identical triplets: Nika, Natalie, and Nicole Taylor perform music best described as Young, Fun, and Country. They are singers, songwriters, composers, and multi-instrumentalists who play guitar...

Southwest Festival of the Written Word Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1000 W College Ave, Silver City, NM

Schedule: Showing of Words From a Bear documentary about writer N. Scott Momaday. The program will begin with readings from N. Scott Momadays works, followed

Taxes & Your Real Estate Business - Live Class In Silver City, NM Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1103 Superior Street, Silver City, NM

Silver City Regional Association of Realtors (SCRAR), sponsor, presents Taxes & Your Real Estate Business – A LIVE Class in Silver City, NM. 4 hours of Education CE. Taxes are a given in life...