Silver City, NM

Events on the Silver City calendar

 6 days ago

(SILVER CITY, NM) Silver City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Silver City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fkeLc_0cMz74XP00

Mustang Football vs Texas A&M Kingsville

Silver City, NM

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1100-, 1102 N Kentucky St, Silver City, NM

Date/Time Date(s) - 10/23/2021 12:00 pm Add event to your calendar Location Ben Altamirano Field Categories The Mustangs take on Texas A&M Kingsville this October 23 at 12 pm Support your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hfDiy_0cMz74XP00

Exploring the Exquisite Corpse:

Silver City, NM

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 209 W Broadway St, Silver City, NM

Exploring the Exquisite Corpse: Printing collaborative text into an accordion book Sunday, October 10th, 9:30 am – 4:00 pm $135 includes all supplies All levels welcome, no experience is needed...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PLHN3_0cMz74XP00

GCCCA presents Taylor Red Concert

Silver City, NM

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 1100-1102 N Kentucky St, Silver City, NM

Identical triplets: Nika, Natalie, and Nicole Taylor perform music best described as Young, Fun, and Country. They are singers, songwriters, composers, and multi-instrumentalists who play guitar...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jqMpA_0cMz74XP00

Southwest Festival of the Written Word

Silver City, NM

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1000 W College Ave, Silver City, NM

Schedule: Showing of Words From a Bear documentary about writer N. Scott Momaday. The program will begin with readings from N. Scott Momadays works, followed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PEPTt_0cMz74XP00

Taxes & Your Real Estate Business - Live Class In Silver City, NM

Silver City, NM

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1103 Superior Street, Silver City, NM

Silver City Regional Association of Realtors (SCRAR), sponsor, presents Taxes & Your Real Estate Business – A LIVE Class in Silver City, NM. 4 hours of Education CE. Taxes are a given in life...

Silver City, NM
ABOUT

With Silver City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

