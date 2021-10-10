CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Galax, VA

Live events Galax — what’s coming up

Galax Bulletin
Galax Bulletin
 6 days ago

(GALAX, VA) Galax is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Galax:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gDhhh_0cMz73eg00

Chris Poindexter LIVE @ Creek Bottom Brewing

Galax, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Singer/songwriter Chris Poindexter will be playing a show! Y’all come enjoy some real country music. Also check out other Music Events in Galax

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0avuFI_0cMz73eg00

Drawing

Galax, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 100 N Main St, Galax, VA

Introduction to Drawing with Karl Shad

Learn More

October Art4Life Schedule

Galax, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 N Main St, Galax, VA

Classes are $15/ea including Materials Paid in part by TCCF October 2021 Schedule Stained Glass Kit with Jonni McGuire @CCSA Main Tuesday, October 5| 3:30-5pm Ceramic Ornaments w/Kelly Dixon...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PX5at_0cMz73eg00

Homestead Friday Class

Galax, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 476 White Pine Rd, Galax, VA

We are soooooo excited to be offering these classes to the public. These classes are to help you with skills needed on a farm or if you are wanting to be self sufficient. This year we are making...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08TFUS_0cMz73eg00

Cooking Challenge

Galax, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Cooking Challenge at 611 E Stuart Dr, Galax, VA 24333-2301, United States on Sun Oct 10 2021 at 04:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Galax, VA
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Music Events#Va Classes#Materials Paid#Tccf#Sun Oct 10 2021
Galax Bulletin

Galax Bulletin

Galax, VA
102
Followers
262
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Galax Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy