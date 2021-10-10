Live events Galax — what’s coming up

(GALAX, VA) Galax is ready for live events.

Chris Poindexter LIVE @ Creek Bottom Brewing Galax, VA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Singer/songwriter Chris Poindexter will be playing a show! Y'all come enjoy some real country music. Also check out other Music Events in Galax

Drawing Galax, VA

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 100 N Main St, Galax, VA

October Art4Life Schedule Galax, VA

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 N Main St, Galax, VA

Classes are $15/ea including Materials Paid in part by TCCF October 2021 Schedule Stained Glass Kit with Jonni McGuire @CCSA Main Tuesday, October 5| 3:30-5pm Ceramic Ornaments w/Kelly Dixon...

Homestead Friday Class Galax, VA

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 476 White Pine Rd, Galax, VA

We are soooooo excited to be offering these classes to the public. These classes are to help you with skills needed on a farm or if you are wanting to be self sufficient. This year we are making...

Cooking Challenge Galax, VA

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Cooking Challenge at 611 E Stuart Dr, Galax, VA 24333-2301, United States on Sun Oct 10 2021 at 04:00 pm