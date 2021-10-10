Live events Galax — what’s coming up
(GALAX, VA) Galax is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Galax:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Singer/songwriter Chris Poindexter will be playing a show! Y’all come enjoy some real country music. Also check out other Music Events in Galax
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 100 N Main St, Galax, VA
Introduction to Drawing with Karl Shad
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 100 N Main St, Galax, VA
Classes are $15/ea including Materials Paid in part by TCCF October 2021 Schedule Stained Glass Kit with Jonni McGuire @CCSA Main Tuesday, October 5| 3:30-5pm Ceramic Ornaments w/Kelly Dixon...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Address: 476 White Pine Rd, Galax, VA
We are soooooo excited to be offering these classes to the public. These classes are to help you with skills needed on a farm or if you are wanting to be self sufficient. This year we are making...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Cooking Challenge at 611 E Stuart Dr, Galax, VA 24333-2301, United States on Sun Oct 10 2021 at 04:00 pm
