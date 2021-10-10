CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmville, VA

Live events on the horizon in Farmville

 6 days ago

(FARMVILLE, VA) Live events are coming to Farmville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Farmville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DQrZE_0cMz6SQZ00

The Vegabonds

Farmville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 127 North St, Farmville, VA

Join us as The Vegabonds take the stage! Doors: 8:30pm Showtime: 9:00pm The Alabama-born, Tennessee-bred Southern rock band, The Vegabonds kick off 2019 with the release of their fifth album (and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tYqTl_0cMz6SQZ00

Baby Dedications

Farmville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 9 Mahan Rd, Farmville, VA

Dedicate your child to the Lord in this special way and give back to God what He's given to you. To register or find out more information about Baby Dedications, text "Baby Dedications" to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OYds3_0cMz6SQZ00

Free Athletic Physicals

Farmville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

We are thrilled to partner with the Longwood University Nursing Department to offer FREE Athletic Physicals for Winter Athletes. This event will be held in the nursing classroom at the CTE...

Special Business Meeting

Farmville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 9 Mahan Rd, Farmville, VA

If you are a voting member, come out for a special business meeting October 24th. We are voting on the selling of the piece of an unused property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n7Yio_0cMz6SQZ00

The Odd Couple: Female Version

Farmville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: Co Rd 676, Farmville, VA

Waterworks Players is pleased to announce the cast for their fall production The Odd Couple: Female Version. Set in 1980s New York, Unger and Madison are at it again, but this is Florence Unger...

