The Black Shark 4 was teased and then revealed earlier this year. The new gaming phone series finally went up for pre-order and we soon saw a unit surviving a durability test. We also saw a teardown video. Fast forward to a few months later, a special variant is ready: the Black Shark 4S Gundam Edition. This one is definitely a more advanced model. No, we’re not just referring to the 4S and Gundam in the name. The specs and features are expected to be upgraded from the earlier variant.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO