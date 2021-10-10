CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fergus Falls, MN

Fergus Falls calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(FERGUS FALLS, MN) Fergus Falls is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fergus Falls:



Popcorn Day (Bridge)

Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1131 S Mabelle Ave, Fergus Falls, MN

Fresh popcorn is available Tuesdays from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm on the upstairs bridge. Free for PioneerCare residents; 25 cents for staff and guests.\n



Barrels & Pole Bending Series

Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1812 Pebble Lake Rd, Fergus Falls, MN

The Fergus Falls Saddle Club is excited to host a Barrels & Pole Bending Series this summer sanctioned by Pro Elite World Challenge and Midwest Pole Bending Association (DOUBLE POINTS)! Series...



October Book Club

Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 205 E Hampden Ave, Fergus Falls, MN

Book Club: There There at Fergus Falls Public Library, 205 E. Hampden Ave., Fergus Falls, United States on Mon Oct 11 2021 at 06:30 pm to 07:30 pm



Beginning Mindfulness Part I (Pre-register)

Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 502 Friberg Ave, Fergus Falls, MN

In this course, we will explore what mindfulness is, why we should practice mindfulness, and how it can benefit you. You will learn about walking meditation, eating meditation, and mindfulness in...

DIY Charcuterie: Cheese Board Basics

Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 502 Friberg Ave, Fergus Falls, MN

Participants will learn how to assemble the ingredients for the perfect cheese board. Learn about basic pairings, salami rivers, and a step by step demonstration. International cheese, meat, and...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Fergus Falls, MN
