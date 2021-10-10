CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, PA

Warren events coming up

Warren Today
Warren Today
 6 days ago

(WARREN, PA) Live events are coming to Warren.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Warren:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NQhYE_0cMz5ovs00

Karaoke — Struthers Library Theatre

Warren, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:15 PM

Address: 302 W 3rd Ave, Warren, PA

Free Admission Frank N. Furter hosts karaoke in Sally’s Encore Theatre Bar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aQ5pz_0cMz5ovs00

barnes, pa

Warren, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in barnes_pa? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G2mxi_0cMz5ovs00

Warren YMCA Halloween Festival

Warren, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 212 Lexington Ave, Warren, PA

Hey kids - come join us at the Y for an evening of Halloween Fun on Friday, October 22nd from 6:00 - 8:00 pm. This is a FREE event! Sponsored by the Warren YMCA, Warren WCCBI & The Salvation Army...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pE78P_0cMz5ovs00

Robert’s Rules of Order (Non-profit Management)

Warren, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 347 E 5th Ave, Warren, PA

Learn Robert's Rules of Order and how to handle large meetings for your non-profit organization in this free class at Hi-Ed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZscP6_0cMz5ovs00

BUCKED UP DEBUTS THE CLARENDON VFW!!!

Clarendon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

So, we’re gonna give this yet ANOTHER try 😂🔥🤘🏻🔥. Saturday, October 16th we’ll be crankin’ out some kick ass rockin country tunes for y’all, at the Clarendon VFW/AmVets Post 313!!! Showtime is...

Community Policy