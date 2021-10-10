CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, CO

Live events on the horizon in Sterling

Sterling Post
Sterling Post
 6 days ago

(STERLING, CO) Sterling is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sterling:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27EMEx_0cMz5gs400

Tami’s Lunch Bunch – Brush

Brush, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 2301 West Mill St, Brush, CO

Please RSVP no later than September 30. We are excited to announce that Tami’s Lunch Bunches will be in person this year! Tami will be traveling around the state and hosting a series of 10...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rs8EW_0cMz5gs400

Harvest Festival

Sterling, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

It’s time for our 2nd Annual Harvest Fest! Bring the whole family for some fall-themed fun. More info coming soon!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BVBQn_0cMz5gs400

Brandon Heath Concert

Snyder, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 22622 Fisher Ave, Snyder, CO

The Brandon Heath Concert is October 22nd at 7 p.m.... Doors open at 6. Tickets are $20 and will be available at the beginning of September. You can get your tickets from the church or go online...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11BMLL_0cMz5gs400

Holy Eucharist w/Rev. Canon Vanessa Stickler Glass @ 4:30pm — Prince of Peace Sterling

Sterling, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 201 Phelps St, Sterling, CO

Join us in worship and to hear the Word of God. Guest celebrant - Reverend Canon Vanessa Stickler Glass. All invited, All welcomed! Contact free communion will be served. A light meal will follow...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cqs8n_0cMz5gs400

Memorial service

Brush, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 222 Cameron St, Brush, CO

Find the obituary of Doran R. Moyer (1932 - 2021) from Brush, CO. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

