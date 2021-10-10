La Follette events coming up

(LA FOLLETTE, TN) Live events are lining up on the La Follette calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in La Follette:

Class: Oct. 14 (Thurs/Fri) Mosaic Frames Clinton, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2716 Andersonville Hwy, Clinton, TN

Mosaic Frames with Penny JamesThursday October 14 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM & Friday October 15 10:00 AM – 12:00 PMIn this beginner’s class students will learn how to complete a mosaic glass frame...

TCWP Annual Meeting at Cove Lake State Park Caryville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 110 Cove Lake Ln, Caryville, TN

When: October 23, 2021 @ 9:30 am – 3:00 pm Where: Cove Lake State Park, 110 Cove Lake Ln, Caryville, TN 37714 TCWP will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting on Saturday, October 23, at Cove Lake State...

45 Rpm at Clinch River Brewery Norris, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2045 Norris Fwy, Norris, TN

Tónleikur event in Norris by 45 Rpm on Leygardagur, Oktober 23 2021

Mount Le Conte Introduction to Outdoor Leader Skills Andersonville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 262 Boy Scout Camp Rd, Andersonville, TN

Introduction to Mount Le Conte Outdoor Leader Skills Registration Open to Leaders from all Districts of the GSMC. October 15-17, 2021 @Camp Pellissippi Cost: $50 Deadline: 10/8/2021 Cost: $60...

Hugh Allen at R.T. Good Times Caryville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: TN-116, Caryville, TN

Hugh Allen at R.T. Good Times at R.T. Good Times, 1043 North Main Street, Lake City, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 09:30 pm to Sun Oct 17 2021 at 01:30 am