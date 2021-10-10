What’s up Kaufman: Local events calendar
(KAUFMAN, TX) Live events are coming to Kaufman.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kaufman:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 105 E Grove St, Kaufman, TX
Monochrome Vintage (Art Exhibit & Food Experience) From 3 - 7 pm A new monochromatic, vintage-inspired art exhibit and food experience presented by local artist Greg Doster Art. This new exhibit...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Halloween 2021 Events In Kaufman. Street Carnivals, Ghost Tours, Family Friendly Events, Spooky Costume Parties, Pub Crawls, Eerie Kaufman Attractions, Halloween Horror Nights and more. Find out...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
SquareCrow Fest at Kaufman, Texas, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 09:00 am to 04:00 pm
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 607 E Fair St, Kaufman, TX
Friday October 15th Saturday October 16th Autumn is one of my favorite seasons. I love the smell, the colors and the coziness of fall. Join us for a full day of crafting! This month's theme is all...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: Clubhouse, 1602 US-175, Crandall, TX
Get ready for Live Music at Rusted Rail! Come on out to watch Krysta Rodden perform on October 14th from 7-10pm
