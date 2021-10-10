CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaufman, TX

What’s up Kaufman: Local events calendar

Kaufman News Alert
Kaufman News Alert
 6 days ago

(KAUFMAN, TX) Live events are coming to Kaufman.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kaufman:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dYGJy_0cMz5cLA00

Monochromatic Vintage

Kaufman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 105 E Grove St, Kaufman, TX

Monochrome Vintage (Art Exhibit & Food Experience) From 3 - 7 pm A new monochromatic, vintage-inspired art exhibit and food experience presented by local artist Greg Doster Art. This new exhibit...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FEhT7_0cMz5cLA00

Halloween on Houston Street 2021

Kaufman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Halloween 2021 Events In Kaufman. Street Carnivals, Ghost Tours, Family Friendly Events, Spooky Costume Parties, Pub Crawls, Eerie Kaufman Attractions, Halloween Horror Nights and more. Find out...

SquareCrow Fest

Kaufman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

SquareCrow Fest at Kaufman, Texas, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 09:00 am to 04:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iu1KQ_0cMz5cLA00

Crafting Day

Kaufman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 607 E Fair St, Kaufman, TX

Friday October 15th Saturday October 16th Autumn is one of my favorite seasons. I love the smell, the colors and the coziness of fall. Join us for a full day of crafting! This month's theme is all...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r1TfV_0cMz5cLA00

Live Music - Krysta Rodden

Crandall, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: Clubhouse, 1602 US-175, Crandall, TX

Get ready for Live Music at Rusted Rail! Come on out to watch Krysta Rodden perform on October 14th from 7-10pm

ABOUT

With Kaufman News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

