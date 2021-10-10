CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hereford, TX

Events on the Hereford calendar

Hereford Dispatch
Hereford Dispatch
 6 days ago

(HEREFORD, TX) Live events are coming to Hereford.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hereford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ObB8u_0cMz5bSR00

Ogallala Field Day

Hereford, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 540 W 15th St, Hereford, TX

Ogallala Field Day Hosted By Holistic Management International. Event starts at Wed Oct 27 2021 at 09:00 am and happening at Hereford., Water is life! Come and discover different approaches...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M8SGW_0cMz5bSR00

Prep Tour: West 507

Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 19501 Chaparral Rd, Canyon, TX

The Northern Texas PGA Junior Tour is one of the largest of its kind in the country. It has a membership of approximately 4,000 junior golfers ages 7-19 and conducts over 450+ tournaments...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fJnWH_0cMz5bSR00

RUN! THE COPS ARE HERE!!! 5K / 10K

Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Run starts at 9. Proceeds will benefit the RCSO Employee Assistance Fund. RCSO will also make a donation from the event to Amarillo Area CASA. Following the run there will be dining at Joe Taco...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01gTw1_0cMz5bSR00

Cook Off & Concert (Seth Ward and the Silence) BYOB

Vega, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Come join us for a Cook Off and Concert featuring Seth Ward and the Silence. Come cook whatever you want, prizes to the winners. Start cooking when you want. Want to come eat? Will start serving...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0We2yh_0cMz5bSR00

Live Music! by Touching Voodoo

Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 19290 Farm to market 1541, Canyon, TX

It\'s almost Halloween y\'all and this band is ready to set the mood! Come out for music, fun and food from Yolis Food Truck for a great Saturday night! Don\'t forget to dress up ;) Tasting room...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canyon, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Hereford, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Day#Rcso#Amarillo Area Casa#Yolis Food Truck
Hereford Dispatch

Hereford Dispatch

Hereford, TX
29
Followers
269
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hereford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy