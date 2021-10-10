Events on the Bellefontaine calendar

(BELLEFONTAINE, OH) Live events are coming to Bellefontaine.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bellefontaine area:

Beer Garden with Behind the Badge Bellefontaine, OH

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3103 US Highway 68, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Join us October 16th from 12-8pm for drinks, food, music, and prizes

Miss deMeanor - Halloween Show LIVE Bellefontaine, OH

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 213 South Main Street, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Miss Demeanor plays a wide range of music including classic rock from the 60s & 70s, the 80s, 90s and todays hottest artists.

CT4 - LIVE Bellefontaine, OH

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 213 S Main St, Bellefontaine, OH

CT4 - LIVE Hosted By Brewfontaine Premier Events. Event starts at Sat Oct 09 2021 at 09:00 pm and happening at Bellefontaine., Enjoy new and old dance music including some country with this fun...

Sunflower Shuffle Bellefontaine, OH

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Get your friends together and make plans to join us for the 2nd Sunflower Shuffle 4 mile run/walk and 1 mile Daisy Dash to benefit the Logan County Cancer Society. All proceeds help provide...

THE RED NOT CHILI PEPPERS - LIVE Bellefontaine, OH

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 213 South Main Street, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

THE RED NOT CHILI PEPPERS pay tribute to the ultimate funk rock quartet – a band who has transcended three decades of chart-topping success.