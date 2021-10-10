CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

Yankton events calendar

 6 days ago

(YANKTON, SD) Yankton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Yankton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kpu2c_0cMz5Yl800

Gundy's Farmers Market

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 714 Mulberry St, Yankton, SD

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aXg0z_0cMz5Yl800

2021 Yankton Harvest Halloween Festival

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Join us in the Meridian District for the 2021 Harvest Halloween Festival! This family-friendly event features a corn pit, haybale maze, inflatables, food trucks, pictures with characters, pig...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=221121_0cMz5Yl800

Kids Worship

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Kids Worship is offered for children age 3 through 3rd Grade during the 10:30am Sunday Worship Service. This is a time of age-appropriate songs, stories, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sn4Jy_0cMz5Yl800

Bragging Rights on Thursday Nights

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 124 Walnut St, Yankton, SD

Bragging Rights On Thursday Nights is our way of supporting our community and non profits with our love of cars!! Come on out with your classic car, motorcycle, anything you have! Each month we...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y95iO_0cMz5Yl800

O’Malley’s Beer Pong Tournament

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 204 W 3rd St, Yankton, SD

Come on down to O’Malley’s for our Friday Night Beer Pong Tournament! Teams of 2 players may enter for $10. All participants will get $2 […]

Yankton, SD
