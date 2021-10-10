Ontario calendar: What's coming up

(ONTARIO, OR) Live events are lining up on the Ontario calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ontario:

Celebrate Recovery Ontario, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Celebrate Recovery is a faith-based, life changing, recovery program that helps people to overcome hurts, habits, hang-ups and addictions.

Avanza -- Payette Payette, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

\We invite Hispanic/Latinx students and parents to learn about the University of Idaho and the College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP). U of I staff and alumni will assist your admission and...

TVCC Women's 2022 & 2023 Prospect Soccer ID Camp Ontario, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 650 College Boulevard, Ontario, OR 97914

Women's soccer Id camp for prospective players looking to study and play at TVCC.

Re-Grand Opening!! New Location!! Payette, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Join us for our Re-Grand opening!! We are so excited!! Grace Within is moving to a new Location!! 14 S Main Street, Suite 106, Payette Idaho! We are so excited to share our new space with you...

Lasagna Dinner Ontario, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 208 SW 1st Ave, Ontario, OR

Lasagna Dinner fundraiser to help with technology upgrades at the Pilgrim Lutheran Preschool and Church building. $10 per person, children age 10 and under are FREE Dinner includes lasagna, salad...