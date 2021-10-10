Live events Manchester — what’s coming up

(MANCHESTER, KY) Manchester is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manchester:

London-Laurel County Farmers Market London, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 County Ext Rd, London, KY

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 1 - October 30, 2021Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 9am - 1pmLocation:Corner of Main Street and Dixie Street

Cadre for Teachers of the Deaf/Hard of Hearing London, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Cadre meeting for anyone who works with children with a hearing loss REGISTRATION: https://app.sesccoop.org/landing/join_activity/7tSPoz6L

Butchers pub Pineville Ky. 8pm London, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 121 N Main St, London, KY

Butchers pub Pineville Ky. 8pm at The Butchers Pub - London, 121 Main St, London, KY 40741, London, United States on Fri Oct 22 2021 at 08:00 pm

Pat's Snack Bar Manchester, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 112 Town Branch Rd, Manchester, KY

Just me and my guitar playin a few tunes, hoping to entertain for a few hours :)

Camp-O-Ween London, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 380 J M Feltner Rd, London, KY

Join us for our 1st Annual CAMP-O-WEEN! Trick-or-Treat at the camp cabins (Costumes encouraged) Free Family Hayrides Cornhole Tournament & Prizes ($5/person entry fee) GIANT Prize Wheel ($5 for 2...